Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Maladministration and infrastructural neglect at the core of Joburg fire tragedy

City and government officials have blamed NGOs, apartheid and illegal immigrants for the tragic fire in Joburg’s CBD but not themselves ...

05 September 2023 - 20:41
Tony Leon Columnist

The weekly columns of the late newspaper editor, Ken Owen, were described by author Mark Gevisser as “bilious and brilliant”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | The multiparty coalition needs cool heads and a spirit of compromise Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Coalition politics: when to do a deal with the devil? Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | It’s time the president took off his rose-tinted glasses and faced ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | ‘Moon pact’ talks a worthwhile gamble Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Now, more than ever, SA must reconsider its stance on ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. Government has been buying land and leasing it to black farmers. Why it’s gone ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Maladministration and infrastructural neglect at the core of Joburg ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | We need proactive, effective leaders, not warm words after the fact Opinion & Analysis
  4. JJ TABANE | The president’s plate is full, but he seems to be taking it all in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | There’s plenty to blame apartheid for, a lack of authentic ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...