JONATHAN JANSEN | Youth are trained, not educated — there’s a difference, and this is what can be done
Not even the department of higher education is above one of the most dangerous legacies of our past
06 September 2023 - 21:13
I have come to the sad conclusion that it might not be a good idea to send your child to a South African university in its present form. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.