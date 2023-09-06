Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Youth are trained, not educated — there’s a difference, and this is what can be done

Not even the department of higher education is above one of the most dangerous legacies of our past

06 September 2023 - 21:13

I have come to the sad conclusion that it might not be a good idea to send your child to a South African university in its present form. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why taxis? Why now? Something was off about the DA’s clampdown Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Now that Unisa is under administration, here’s how it can ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | There are reasons to worry about ‘Kill the Boer’, but ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Traumatised foreign nationals are mere prey for politicians ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sour note: classrooms in SA are heartbreakingly soulless Opinion & Analysis
  6. JONATHAN JANSEN | First up, we need a change in education minister Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Youth are trained, not educated — there’s a difference, and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. OPINION | Rugby World Cup 2023: Africa’s hopes lie with South Africa and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Government has been buying land and leasing it to black farmers. Why it’s gone ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Maladministration and infrastructural neglect at the core of Joburg ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | We need proactive, effective leaders, not warm words after the fact Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...