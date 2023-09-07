PATRICK BULGER | The Sputla Shuffle: a dancing comrade’s one step forward, two steps back
As load-shedding is stepped up, our electricity minister appears unmoved, except on the dance floor, where he is the picture of abandon
07 September 2023 - 21:22
Electricity minister Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa shocked South Africans this week with his soft shuffle at an ANC event in Soweto. Was the minister entrusted with solving South Africa’s electricity crisis really that oblivious as the country’s dance of death quickened. With stage 5 and then 6 load-shedding following in quick succession, the economy braced for another hammer blow on a blue Monday morning? ..
