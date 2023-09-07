Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | The Sputla Shuffle: a dancing comrade’s one step forward, two steps back

As load-shedding is stepped up, our electricity minister appears unmoved, except on the dance floor, where he is the picture of abandon

07 September 2023 - 21:22

Electricity minister Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa shocked South Africans this week with his soft shuffle at an ANC event in Soweto. Was the minister entrusted with solving South Africa’s electricity crisis really that oblivious as the country’s dance of death quickened. With stage 5 and then 6 load-shedding following in quick succession, the economy braced for another hammer blow on a blue Monday morning? ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Crude Cut: a short back ’n sides for SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Taxi rankings: rushing in where others fear to tread Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Kiss and curdle: making it, taking it, wasting it Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. TOM EATON | Dear Mr President, how are we supposed to see load-shedding in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Take a bow Rassie — the team you built leaves a legacy beyond ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | The Sputla Shuffle: a dancing comrade’s one step forward, two ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Raymond Ackerman: SA's trailblazing entrepreneur, business icon and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Youth are trained, not educated — there’s a difference, and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...