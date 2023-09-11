Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | Politicians play games while the country runs out of money

SA pays more than R27bn per month to service its growing debt. That is over R1bn per working day

11 September 2023 - 21:08 By Songezo Zibi

The government is running out of money...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | Before de-dollarisation and delusions, get your house in order Opinion & Analysis
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | The vote will ensure ultimate accountability, not litigation Opinion & Analysis
  3. SONGEZO ZIBI | Pride and hope tremble beneath the despair of rural neglect Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | We are a mafia state now until next year, or forever Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | Public protector report has more holes than Swiss cheese Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | Politicians play games while the country runs out of money Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Mangosuthu Buthelezi: how to get away with the whole damned thing Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | After all her chicanery, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal is a relief Opinion & Analysis
  4. MICHAEL BEAUMONT | Herman Mashaba has achieved the near impossible: to build an ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Rugby World Cup broadcasters need to find balance between profits ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD