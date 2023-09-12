Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | ‘Unemployed graduate’ grant of R4,500 a pipe dream in this fiscal maelstrom

Where does the ANCYL think the money for this increased grant will come from?

12 September 2023 - 21:39

There is no doubt that thousands of graduates are desperately seeking employment in SA. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | After all her chicanery, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal is a relief Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rugby World Cup broadcasters need to find balance between profits ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Take a bow Rassie — the team you built leaves a legacy beyond ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Nsfas students don’t deserve this shoddy treatment Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | We need proactive, effective leaders, not warm words after the fact Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | ‘Unemployed graduate’ grant of R4,500 a pipe dream in this fiscal ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The piggy bank is empty — Uncle Enoch either reduces spending ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JJ TABANE | We need to think long and hard about the notion of a free press Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUMKO MTIMDE | It’s all in the data: celebrate and encourage success in service ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | Politicians play games while the country runs out of money Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD