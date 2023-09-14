Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Gungubele’s dismissive attitude is cold comfort for unpaid grant recipients

There seems more to grant payment delays than glitches or system migration

14 September 2023 - 21:10

A banana as the one and only meal of the day. For another, a piece of avocado donated by a sympathetic street vendor. A R4 shortfall to get the bus home. No medicine. These are the gritty details, shared by penniless Sassa beneficiaries, we need to confront politicians with...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Why were Sassa grants not paid on time? Government provides answers South Africa
  2. Postbank chair, board members resign with immediate effect: Leaked letter South Africa
  3. WATCH | Grant payment mess: Hundreds of Sassa beneficiaries starve as payouts ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Postbank cannot guarantee grant payment delays won’t hit again South Africa

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Gungubele’s dismissive attitude is cold comfort for unpaid grant ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If these aliens try to invade Earth, there’ll be no Mexican ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Spier of the Nation: debt-ridden state drowns its sorrows on ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. THEMBA J NKOSI | ‘Puppet’, ‘stooge’: Buthelezi’s critics can spell these words ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Rehab for female inmates focuses on domestic chores — instead of finding good ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case