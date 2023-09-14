EDITORIAL | Gungubele’s dismissive attitude is cold comfort for unpaid grant recipients
There seems more to grant payment delays than glitches or system migration
14 September 2023 - 21:10
A banana as the one and only meal of the day. For another, a piece of avocado donated by a sympathetic street vendor. A R4 shortfall to get the bus home. No medicine. These are the gritty details, shared by penniless Sassa beneficiaries, we need to confront politicians with...
