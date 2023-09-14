PATRICK BULGER | Spier of the Nation: debt-ridden state drowns its sorrows on WMC turf
As Treasury reads the state the riot act on spending, SA must contemplate an austere future. Will a commitment to cost-cutting be worth the paper it’s written on?
14 September 2023 - 21:10
Where better to toast in mourning the looming bankruptcy of our democratic state than at a luxury wine estate in Stellenbosch, offering the shade of a Van der Stel oak under which to gasp in horror and awe at Treasury’s spreadsheets of gloom? And all this within jeering distance of the white monopoly capital mob headquartered nearby...
