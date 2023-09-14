Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | If these aliens try to invade Earth, there’ll be no Mexican stand-off

It beggars belief that the Mexican government would give the time of day to this alien discovery

14 September 2023 - 21:10
Tom Eaton Columnist

If the two little, er, objects displayed to Mexico’s government this week are proved, as claimed, to be the 1,000-year-old corpses of extra-terrestrials, it will be a massive relief for all of humankind...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Mangosuthu Buthelezi: how to get away with the whole damned thing Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Dear Mr President, how are we supposed to see load-shedding in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | There’s plenty to blame apartheid for, a lack of authentic ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A week is a long time for critics and politicians in the aftermath ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Cinderamaphosa could have danced all night Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Gungubele’s dismissive attitude is cold comfort for unpaid grant ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If these aliens try to invade Earth, there’ll be no Mexican ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Spier of the Nation: debt-ridden state drowns its sorrows on ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. THEMBA J NKOSI | ‘Puppet’, ‘stooge’: Buthelezi’s critics can spell these words ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Rehab for female inmates focuses on domestic chores — instead of finding good ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case