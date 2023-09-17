EDITORIAL | Making grade R mandatory is a positive move
We should embrace the pending Bela bill legislation and make sure it’s implemented correctly
17 September 2023 - 19:26
The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, which is set to introduce sweeping changes to South Africa’s education landscape, is edging a step closer to being enacted. The final bill is expected to be adopted by the portfolio committee on basic education this week before it is referred to the National Assembly for debate and consideration. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.