PALI LEHOHLA | Almost five decades on, Steve Biko's 11 principles are yet to be realised
This is an edited excerpt from the Steve Biko Memorial Lecture Pali Lehohla delivered at Nelson Mandela University on September 12
17 September 2023 - 19:25
When I think about Steve Biko, I am reminded of the profound lessons of the struggle for freedom by a thinker, struggle icon, philosopher and realist who was brutally murdered 46 years ago. I am reminded of the Biko family. I am reminded of the Ginsberg community shared Bantu Biko with South Africa, the African community and the world. I am reminded of Nelson Mandela University, which has cemented its commitment through the annual Steve Biko Memorial Lectures to honour, celebrate and remind us of the foundations upon which our freedom is constructed...
