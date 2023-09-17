Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER: Happy resolution for one, but tow truck issue drags on

There was a happy ending to the tow-truck ordeal of Aluwani Phungo, but the moral of the tale is: be vigilant

17 September 2023 - 19:25
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

There’s been a satisfying resolution to the towing tale of woe that I shared in last week’s column (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bt/opinion/2023-09-10-wendy-knowler-beware-of-tow-truck-drivers-tricks/)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Making grade R mandatory is a positive move Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Almost five decades on, Steve Biko's 11 principles are yet to be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER: Happy resolution for one, but tow truck issue drags on Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Credit where it is due to President Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Happy resolution for one, but tow truck issue drags on Opinion

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial