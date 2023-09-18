EDITORIAL | Quick fixes are not enough, we must start planning ahead
Gauteng’s population is projected to grow to 18 million by 2030 — if we’re not careful we could end up with stage 6 water-shedding
18 September 2023 - 20:22
A Joburg Water statement circulated on Friday with the headline, “System faces risk of collapse as Rand Water’s Eikenhof under strain”. It’s not a statement that made prominent headlines; it was shared in community WhatsApp groups and briefly reported on by some news outlets. An imminent water system collapse should have caused much more alarm than it did. Perhaps by now many South Africans have become accustomed to expecting the worst from service providers. But we need to speak up now, not hold our peace forever...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.