Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Quick fixes are not enough, we must start planning ahead

Gauteng’s population is projected to grow to 18 million by 2030 — if we’re not careful we could end up with stage 6 water-shedding

18 September 2023 - 20:22

A Joburg Water statement circulated on Friday with the headline, “System faces risk of collapse as Rand Water’s Eikenhof under strain”. It’s not a statement that made prominent headlines; it was shared in community WhatsApp groups and briefly reported on by some news outlets. An imminent water system collapse should have caused much more alarm than it did. Perhaps by now many South Africans have become accustomed to expecting the worst from service providers. But we need to speak up now, not hold our peace forever...

