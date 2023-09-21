Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Poor old Keith can’t see the Wood for the trees

Ireland’s Keith Wood believes the Boks’ over-reliance on forwards is unsporting and rugby should return to its roots

21 September 2023 - 21:46
Tom Eaton Columnist

As the Springboks stack their reserve bench with a mountain of muscular meat ahead of Saturday’s World Cup game against Ireland, former Ireland great Keith Wood says that South Africa’s over-reliance on huge forwards is unsporting. And I couldn’t agree more...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Radio Ga Ga: we are stewing in stupidity if the flat Earth debate ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If these aliens try to invade Earth, there’ll be no Mexican ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Mangosuthu Buthelezi: how to get away with the whole damned thing Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Dear Mr President, how are we supposed to see load-shedding in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | There’s plenty to blame apartheid for, a lack of authentic ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | A week is a long time for critics and politicians in the aftermath ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Dear readers, how's the anatomy of this coinkydinky? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Too close to call, but Boks have World Cup pedigree Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | For Republic of the Congo to thrive, Nguesso must step down Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Poor old Keith can’t see the Wood for the trees Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | With a legacy like Buthelezi’s, there are no good guys and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...