Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Winnie Mandela Drive must not be named in vain

Renaming a road or a structure after a struggle hero is just the start, it must be maintained and cared for in a way befitting that hero

26 September 2023 - 20:58

The City of Johannesburg pulled out all the stops, as it were, to rename one of Johannesburg’s busiest roads, William Nicol, to Winnie Mandela Drive, on her 87th birthday...

