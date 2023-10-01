EDITORIAL | Return of Kusile unit 3 is good news but not enough to resolve SA’s energy supply woes
We also know from previous experiences to not get too carried away when load-shedding has been paused
01 October 2023 - 20:57
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom delivered much-needed good news on Sunday, stating that Kusile power station’s unit 3 was back in service and that load-shedding would be suspended...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.