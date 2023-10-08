Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | When it comes to informal establishments, safety first should prevail

Local government and municipalities have a duty to ensure retailers such as spaza shops are registered and compliant

08 October 2023 - 21:15

Residents of Naledi in Soweto recently took to the streets to march against foreign nationals operating spaza shops in their township. These protests were triggered by the tragic deaths of two children and hospitalisation of two others who had reportedly consumed biscuits (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-10-03-postmortem-results-awaited-after-deaths-of-two-children-who-ate-biscuits/) bought from local foreign-owned spaza shops...

