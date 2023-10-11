Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | More must be done to get millions of children into the classroom

Is it purely coincidence that cities in the provinces with the poorest school attendance are in the continent's top five for crime in 2023?

11 October 2023 - 22:20 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

The figures released in Census 2023 indicating that 5.2-million people aged 5-24 are not attending school should raise concerns...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | The exodus of top brass at critical SOEs is more than a little ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Ongoing criminal attacks on churches need renewed action Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | When it comes to informal establishments, safety first should ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Government’s latest lazy misstep will be played out in front of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The JSC's reluctance to appoint judges undermines public confidence Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | More must be done to get millions of children into the classroom Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | The human suffering in the Israel-Hamas conflict calls for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The exodus of top brass at critical SOEs is more than a little ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CRAIG BLIGNAUT & THEO VAN ZYL | Bad cell reception? Try Wi-Fi calling Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANNA COLLARD | How to keep up with your kids in the age of AI Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival