PATRICK BULGER | Gaza revisited: Israel’s harvest of hatred
This past weekend’s Hamas attacks are a brutal reminder that time does not always heal
12 October 2023 - 21:04
Almost a year ago, I sat a few hundred metres away from Israel's border fence with Gaza listening to a retired Israeli army officer talk about how Hamas had tricked the Israelis into delivering truckloads of cement to the enclave under the pretext that it was being used to rebuild Gaza after yet another Israeli demolition job. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.