Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Talk is cheap: Government has become expert at saying one thing and doing another

We have no backbone or a discernible principled stance on foreign diplomacy, while we shoot ourselves in the foot every day on domestic issues

15 October 2023 - 20:13

South Africa is stuck in a deep rut politically and economically because our government is fantastic at coming up with great policies and schemes — and immediately undermining or even contradicting them. We don’t move forward because we plan and say one thing, and then act in a manner that achieves the exact opposite...

