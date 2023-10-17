Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Tshwane corruption not yet reined in despite excellent work by SIU

The auditors could not have predicted the sheer scale of the rot that had started to set in

17 October 2023 - 21:01

The City of Tshwane is drowning in debt. Its revenue collection is declining while its operational costs are spiking, partly due to an ongoing illegal strike by municipal workers over wage increases which the city says it cannot pay. ..

