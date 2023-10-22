Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | The long and short of it: this is what counts in a census

Censuses make or break chief statisticians

22 October 2023 - 20:23 By Pali Lehohla

Innovation is a hallmark of Statistics SA. It makes the difference in the art of continuous improvement, building internal resilience, execution, providing customer satisfaction with better service delivery every time. South African statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has delivered a multimode digital census in SA. The fourth census of postapartheid SA was the first of its kind — a digital census. It was undertaken amid a global challenge of a pandemic Covid-19. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Nailed it! In counterrevolution, government is backing away from ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | The plot thickens — but with weeds if we don’t nurture nature Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. TOM EATON | Not-Paul’s house is a very fine house, but it’s a bit of a mystery Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Boks seek history, and a nation’s will just might carry them to it Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The Samas is an expensive indulgence provincial government can ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Lessons in winning: what Boks can teach our government Opinion & Analysis
  5. PHILIP TILLMAN | Big Brother or BFF? Government’s quest for total information Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...