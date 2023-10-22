PALI LEHOHLA | The long and short of it: this is what counts in a census
Censuses make or break chief statisticians
22 October 2023 - 20:23
Innovation is a hallmark of Statistics SA. It makes the difference in the art of continuous improvement, building internal resilience, execution, providing customer satisfaction with better service delivery every time. South African statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has delivered a multimode digital census in SA. The fourth census of postapartheid SA was the first of its kind — a digital census. It was undertaken amid a global challenge of a pandemic Covid-19. ..
