REV SC MATHEBULA | Open letter to SA: who are these Christians and where are they hiding?
Prayer is not enough! Our voice needs to be heard in parliament, in political parties and on every platform where national decisions are being made
24 October 2023 - 22:15
The recent census report by Stats SA revealed that 85% of South Africans profess to be Christians. In numbers we are talking about 52,700,000 people who have openly declared that they are to be regarded as Christians. If all these people could actively apply the principles and values that come with Christianity, South Africa would be by far one of the most prosperous nations in the world...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.