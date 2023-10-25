Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | Two blockbuster Hollywood bios give you an all-access backstage pass

Jada Pinkett Smith and Britney Spear’s memoirs let you in on all the sordid details of their lives

25 October 2023 - 21:59
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

There are two celeb bios out this month that have plenty of skinner, controversy, revelatory insights, inspirational moments and thoughts of “why the hell are you oversharing?”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | A fan of Joyce, Tolstoy, Fosse? Then hate-read this Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Sink your teeth into Stephen King's new book ... and be afraid Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. TOM EATON | Not-Paul’s house is a very fine house, but it’s a bit of a mystery Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Boks seek history, and a nation’s will just might carry them to it Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The Samas is an expensive indulgence provincial government can ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Lessons in winning: what Boks can teach our government Opinion & Analysis
  5. PHILIP TILLMAN | Big Brother or BFF? Government’s quest for total information Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...