JUSTICE MALALA | Unfortunately the Boks’ victory is a temporary distraction
The sad truth is that we cannot be united when our leaders are failing so spectacularly
29 October 2023 - 20:36
There was a time when the magnificence and resilience of a squad like the current Springboks brought hope, renewed resolve and pride to our collective hearts. As happened with the 1995 Rugby World Cup (RWC) and their breathtaking victory at Ellis Park, something deep within the nation’s soul would stir. We remembered that we are unique, that we stepped back from racial war and chose an imperfect yet inspirational democratic path, and that we are on a mission to build a successful, nonracial, non-sexist, and united, country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.