Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Unfortunately the Boks’ victory is a temporary distraction

The sad truth is that we cannot be united when our leaders are failing so spectacularly

29 October 2023 - 20:36

There was a time when the magnificence and resilience of a squad like the current Springboks brought hope, renewed resolve and pride to our collective hearts. As happened with the 1995 Rugby World Cup (RWC) and their breathtaking victory at Ellis Park, something deep within the nation’s soul would stir. We remembered that we are unique, that we stepped back from racial war and chose an imperfect yet inspirational democratic path, and that we are on a mission to build a successful, nonracial, non-sexist, and united, country...

