PALI LEHOHLA | Our hearts are green, data is gold: despite our leaders, there is still hope
Africa still has so much to explore, but we cannot ignore the barriers that stand in our way
29 October 2023 - 20:36
South Africa seems to succeed despite its leadership vacuum. Many continue to wish us well on all fronts. At the beginning of the game Jean-Louis Bodin, a prominent French statistician, sent me a good luck message for the Boks game against New Zealand. At the end of the game, Monsieur Bodin sent me a message of congratulations upon the Boks’ victory. The Fourth Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum went ablaze at the end of this nail-biting game. Bodin has remained a committed friend of South Africa Statistics System but also of the South African Rugby team. Statistics and sports make important teammates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.