Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Our hearts are green, data is gold: despite our leaders, there is still hope

Africa still has so much to explore, but we cannot ignore the barriers that stand in our way

29 October 2023 - 20:36 By PALI LEHOHLA

South Africa seems to succeed despite its leadership vacuum. Many continue to wish us well on all fronts. At the beginning of the game Jean-Louis Bodin, a prominent French statistician, sent me a good luck message for the Boks game against New Zealand. At the end of the game, Monsieur Bodin sent me a message of congratulations upon the Boks’ victory. The Fourth Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum went ablaze at the end of this nail-biting game. Bodin has remained a committed friend of South Africa Statistics System but also of the South African Rugby team. Statistics and sports make important teammates...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI | Reclaiming Africa’s intellectual futures Opinion & Analysis
  2. Agoa trade deal talks: SA will need to carefully manage relations with the US ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Unfortunately the Boks’ victory is a temporary distraction Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Our hearts are green, data is gold: despite our leaders, there ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Let’s take the Boks’ unity and use it in everyday life to prevail Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...