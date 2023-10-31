WILLIAM GUMEDE | The Polish model of single-minded economic growth is to be admired
‘Poland’s growth has been based on brain power, entrepreneurship and hard work, not on natural resources or financial steroids’
31 October 2023 - 21:27
Poland, after enduring astonishing economic, state and social turmoil after the collapse of East European-style communism in 1989, is experiencing a three-decade-long economic miracle, described as the country’s new “golden age”...
