ZIMASA MATIWANE | Israelis, don’t be the Goliath — be the shield
We have seen many times, such as with Fees Must Fall, how people who were once sworn enemies stood up for each other against pro-regime snipers
07 November 2023 - 21:32
Twenty-five years ago, Elie Wiesel, a Jew who survived starvation, beatings and slave labour at Auschwitz Birkenau and Buchenwald during the Holocaust, stood in the White House’s east room and warned humanity about the perils of indifference. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.