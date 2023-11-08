EDITORIAL | Not so kiff to leave crime-ridden SA only to get robbed overseas
Other countries aren’t crime-free havens either
08 November 2023 - 21:50
South Africa has a high crime rate, with murders among the highest in the world. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.