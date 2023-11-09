TOM EATON | Your own tailored AI movie coming to a flat-screen near you
During the course of Hollywood’s 118-day strike, the concept of AI has circled like a vulture over the industry
09 November 2023 - 21:50
A tentative end to the 118-day Hollywood actors’ strike might seem to come very low down on the world’s list of priorities right now, but as we get ready to slump in front of our streaming services this weekend, it’s worth reflecting that we have just passed a major milestone in the evolution — and perhaps devolution — not just of film and television but of our species as a whole. ..
