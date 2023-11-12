EDITORIAL | Kissing Kolisi: is it consent or dying African customs?

As SA’s wins keep piling up, it’s high time we learn to have better conversations about how we show appreciation for stars. Be it a high five or a kiss on the lips

There are many shared experiences that South Africans will cherish forever. From turning teapots into alcohol dispensers during Covid-19, to the joy and memories that come with the “Phillip, it is here” misnomer from the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Most recently, it was the heart palpitations we all felt when watching the Springboks week in and week out as they managed to hold on to the Webb Ellis Cup by the skin of their teeth. ..