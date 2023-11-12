EDITORIAL | Kissing Kolisi: is it consent or dying African customs?
As SA’s wins keep piling up, it’s high time we learn to have better conversations about how we show appreciation for stars. Be it a high five or a kiss on the lips
12 November 2023 - 19:31
There are many shared experiences that South Africans will cherish forever. From turning teapots into alcohol dispensers during Covid-19, to the joy and memories that come with the “Phillip, it is here” misnomer from the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Most recently, it was the heart palpitations we all felt when watching the Springboks week in and week out as they managed to hold on to the Webb Ellis Cup by the skin of their teeth. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.