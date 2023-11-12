JUSTICE MALALA | Unacceptable crime levels point to a leadership that has failed miserably
As crime spirals out of control in SA, government is more concerned with the Israel-Hamas conflict
12 November 2023 - 19:29
There is very little we don’t know about how South African politics work. We know how the rot starts, we know how it unfolds, and we know very well that it ends with an incompetent and out-of-its depth government staring, sheepishly and with hands on hips, at the mess it has created...
