EDITORIAL | No lip-service or electioneering for the gender agenda
Social media outrage is not enough to reverse decades of perpetuated patriarchy in our criminal and justice system
13 November 2023 - 21:07
The UN’s global 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign in South Africa next week will be marked by government summits and speeches, but it will be as effective as lighting a candle in a hurricane...
