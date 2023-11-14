TONY LEON | The eerie silence after the weekend’s twin events in Cape Town has been deafening
The pro-Palestinian march proceeded peacefully and without interruption. By contrast, the rally for Israel was violently disrupted before its commencement
14 November 2023 - 22:09
Due to economic headwinds gusting in the face of the publishers of this newspaper, and the media sector overall, today’s column is the last in a series I’ve written for TimesLIVE Premium and its print predecessor stretching back more than a decade. My columns for Business Day continue through December...
