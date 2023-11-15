JONATHAN JANSEN | Class of ’23: schools breed champions — may these cradles of sporting talent multiply
If every South African pupil had access to the right facilities, New Zealand would be lucky to lose by one point
15 November 2023 - 22:01
Now that the dust has settled and our national rugby team found themselves on the wenkant (sorry, could not resist), we need to take a closer look at where these amazing players come from. Somebody made the effort to list the high schools that each of the starting squad came from. With one exception, all of them came from former white schools. That is hugely significant for the future of rugby (and indeed all sporting codes) in the country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.