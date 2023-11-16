Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Who would have a snowball’s chance against Kohli and Co?

I’m not sure this Indian team can be beaten at this World Cup

16 November 2023 - 21:52
Tom Eaton Columnist

Thursday’s nail-biting loss for the Proteas in Kolkata was a hard one for South African fans, but congratulations are in order, both to Australia for winning the semifinal and to India for winning the final this Sunday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Whitney Houston’s prophetic songs have come back to haunt SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Your own tailored AI movie coming to a flat-screen near you Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | It seemed random, but Malema knew exactly what he was doing Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Let’s all thank Fikile Mbalula, the unwitting Springbok motivator Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | You have to admire Cyril’s audacity, riding on Siya and the Boks’ ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. PIETER TWINE | It’s only right: give our children what they deserve Opinion & Analysis
  2. EXPLAINER | Latest developments in South African immigration policies Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | To win the war on drugs, we must catch those at the top of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Who would have a snowball’s chance against Kohli and Co? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Intelligence is critical for our safety and security Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...