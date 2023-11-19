Diabetes, the silent killer behind billions in hidden costs
As the world commemorated World Diabetes day, SA should be doing more to focus on access to diagnosis and treatment to help our fiscus
19 November 2023 - 21:11
Are you part of the 70% of women and one-third of men in South Africa who are obese or overweight?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.