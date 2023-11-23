Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Koko’s hollow victory sounds a death knell for post-Zondo quest for justice

He hasn’t been acquitted, but ANC is starving the NPA of money that it needs to bring state capture accused to book

23 November 2023 - 21:47
Tom Eaton Columnist

Admirers of former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko swear he is innocent of corruption and that he’s a great engineer. There’s been no verdict against him, so I can’t speak with any authority on the first claim. As for the second, however, it is definitely true that this week Koko has invented — engineered, if you will — an entirely new strategy for other high-profile South Africans accused of a crime. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Let’s hope wise heads prevail on Black Friday Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Koko’s hollow victory sounds a death knell for post-Zondo quest for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Corporal punishment has rightly been banished, but what are the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | I spy with my little eye Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | A day in the life of a death campus Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct