TOM EATON | Koko’s hollow victory sounds a death knell for post-Zondo quest for justice
He hasn’t been acquitted, but ANC is starving the NPA of money that it needs to bring state capture accused to book
23 November 2023 - 21:47
Admirers of former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko swear he is innocent of corruption and that he’s a great engineer. There’s been no verdict against him, so I can’t speak with any authority on the first claim. As for the second, however, it is definitely true that this week Koko has invented — engineered, if you will — an entirely new strategy for other high-profile South Africans accused of a crime. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.