TOM EATON | Turning on the charm and turning on a tap are sadly the same for our president
A president standing at a tap, applauding the water coming out, 30 years down the line is a symbol of failure
27 November 2023 - 21:28
I’m not saying politicians shouldn’t be allowed to use symbols and metaphors, but as I watched Cyril Ramaphosa get applauded for standing next to a tap, I wondered: is it too much to ask that they be accompanied by a trained professional, like a writer or at least a half-decent propagandist?..
