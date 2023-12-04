EDITORIAL | Sadly Madiba’s legacy has been a hit and miss affair in SA
A visit to Robben Island museum was a dreary affair, while the Mthatha museum struggles to attract visitors due to the remoteness of its location
04 December 2023 - 21:43
An assessment of the state of projects linked to Nelson Mandela’s legacy produces some hit-and-miss results. It is also worth pondering over the observation that some of these initiatives receive more traction from international tourists than locals. Today is the right time to do some pondering as we commemorate 10 years since the icon passed away. Sadly, we cannot say with confidence that museums and other initiatives in his name are all flourishing. Then again, it probably tells us more about the state of our country than the state of Madiba’s legacy...
