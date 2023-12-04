TOM EATON | Oh to be a fly on the wall at the different political Christmas parties
At least the PA and EFF have somewhere to celebrate, unlike the ANC after a high court sheriff rifled through Luthuli House looking for assets to seize
04 December 2023 - 21:43
I’ve been told that year-end work functions can be awkward. I wouldn’t know: as a freelance writer, my year-end function is where I see that it’s year-end and continue to function. But for our politicians, the next few weeks are going to be fraught with social peril. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.