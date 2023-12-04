Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Oh to be a fly on the wall at the different political Christmas parties

At least the PA and EFF have somewhere to celebrate, unlike the ANC after a high court sheriff rifled through Luthuli House looking for assets to seize

04 December 2023 - 21:43
Tom Eaton Columnist

I’ve been told that year-end work functions can be awkward. I wouldn’t know: as a freelance writer, my year-end function is where I see that it’s year-end and continue to function. But for our politicians, the next few weeks are going to be fraught with social peril. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa’s admiration for China has a sinister ring to it Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Turning on the charm and turning on a tap are sadly the same for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Koko’s hollow victory sounds a death knell for post-Zondo quest for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Cyril and his jolly crew of buccaneering roustabouts must be made ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Koko’s hollow victory sounds a death knell for post-Zondo quest for ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | When disasters strike it’s become natural for insurers to up the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. IN MEMORIAM | Days of treachery and terror in the newsroom Opinion & Analysis
  4. OPINION | Nine out of 10 South African criminals reoffend, while in Finland ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Comfortably broke: is the Post Office worth saving? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream