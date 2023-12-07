TOM EATON | A national health scheme is great, as long as it’s not run by the ANC
A world in which the poor might have their suffering alleviated while the ANC simply doesn’t exist
07 December 2023 - 21:42
The ANC has reportedly described the National Health Insurance scheme as an “unstoppable train”. Of course, we can’t blame the ANC for not knowing how trains work — making machines go is hard — but for the sake of clarity, I would like to remind our leaders that an unstoppable train is a train whose brakes have failed and which is about to transform into a trainwreck...
