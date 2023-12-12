Over the next few days our newsfeeds on social media are going to be filled with posts about children receiving awards for academic excellence.
Well done to all of them and to their parents as well. You deserve to be proud of your child’s achievement.
I was what one would refer to as an overachiever — I received awards every year since Class 1. I was placed in the top five every year. I represented the school in speech and debating competitions and I was the kid that the teachers proudly presented when moderators arrived at school.
But in my class there was a girl who had the most incredible singing voice. She would have us mesmerised when she sang for us.
And there was a boy who could make anyone, including the strictest teachers, laugh. He was a stand-up comedian, he just didn’t know it.
I also remember the boy who was a master baker and chef. I fondly remember his surprise picnics on my lawn on Saturday mornings.
There was also the one entrepreneurial kid who always had a business idea.
And let’s not forget the kid who saw the good in everyone and was friends with everyone.
And of course, my classboys were probably the country’s best Thunee players!
Children with these amazing talents and achievements are rarely praised at school level. So, as we praise our high achievers, let us congratulate the kids who worked tirelessly to pass while overcoming learning barriers, the kids who showed up every day even while fighting disease, the kids who were kind, the kids who were always ready to help ... every kid who tried their best.
We see you!
NIVASHNI NAIR | Huge congratulations to our rising stars and the parents who stood by them
As we praise the high achievers, let’s remember all the different ways children can shine
Image: wavebreakmediamicro
