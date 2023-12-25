How to make sure you don’t get wiped out in the contract cancellation game
Record your call when you cancel and back that up with an e-mail
25 December 2023 - 09:00
You know that TV series Total Wipeout? There were American and British versions of it involving contestants who had to run the gauntlet of a series of challenges in large pools of water or mud to claim the cash prize at the end. They entertainingly slipped off large balls and were pummelled by things into those ponds. Anything to keep them from that prize...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.