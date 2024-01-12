TOM EATON | Be sure you're conned only by the real ANC: money guru Mokonyane
More voting advice from the gravy-clogged mouth of the ruling party
12 January 2024 - 10:42
Nomvula “Let The Rand Fall” Mokonyane has warned voters not to be tricked by politicians pretending to represent the ANC. Instead, she implied, they should continue to be tricked by politicians who genuinely do represent the ANC. ..
