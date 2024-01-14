JUSTICE MALALA | Heads must roll in cabinet, but does Ramaphosa care enough?
It is criminal that many incompetent and underperforming ministers have not been relieved of their duties
14 January 2024 - 22:00
It was sad, deflating, heart-wrenching, infuriating and even slightly funny (not funny ha-ha, but funny tragic) to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa say last week that social grants and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would be scrapped if the ANC loses power this year...
