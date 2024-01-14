Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Heads must roll in cabinet, but does Ramaphosa care enough?

It is criminal that many incompetent and underperforming ministers have not been relieved of their duties

14 January 2024 - 22:00

It was sad, deflating, heart-wrenching, infuriating and even slightly funny (not funny ha-ha, but funny tragic) to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa say last week that social grants and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would be scrapped if the ANC loses power this year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Mavuso Msimang’s resignation is the end of an era for the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The public will carry out its performance assessments at next ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | The Gautrain is a shining example of what we are capable of Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | We’ve been lulled into a false sense of what is normal Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Unacceptable crime levels point to a leadership that has ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. FRANK MEINTJIES | Don Mattera constantly shuffled the deck between anger and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The ANC will not be airbrushed from history, but its election ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | The Gautrain is a shining example of what we are capable of Opinion & Analysis
  4. JANE DUNCAN | New intelligence bill is meant to stem abuses — what’s good and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Brave police officers must be celebrated and looked after Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...