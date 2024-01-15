TOM EATON | The ANC will not be airbrushed from history, but its election promises might be
As the grand old lady that is the ruling party lies on its deathbed, its grandchildren and trust fund babies circle like vultures
15 January 2024 - 21:41
There were grandiose speeches and big promises, but when all was said and done, the ANC’s get-together over the weekend was a fairly conventional birthday party for a 112-year-old, with young people it didn’t recognise shouting into its ear as they sized up which items of jewellery and furniture they’d nick once the poor old thing finally breathed its last...
