HLENGIWE MKHALIPHI | ANC complicit in private sector abuse of workers
The many cases of unpaid pension funds unmask a deeply entrenched culture of exploitation
17 January 2024 - 22:02
In the ongoing tension between capital and labour, South Africa’s private sector is not exempt from the shadows of exploitation and corruption. From chronic underpayment to hazardous working conditions, the plight of South Africa’s workforce demands urgent attention. The recent uncovering of the withholding of pension funds and other benefits from private security guards is particularly representative of the rot within the private sector in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.